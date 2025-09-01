Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lauds services of Mysuru's AIISH

Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said that inspired by the achievements and contributions of AIISH, similar institutions are being established in other parts of Bharat.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 17:16 IST
SiddaramaiahMysuruAIISH

Follow us on :

Follow Us