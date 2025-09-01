<p><strong>Mysuru: </strong>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded the services of Mysuru-based All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) to those in need, over the decades and growing into a premier institution in the entire South Asia.</p><p>During the diamond jubilee celebrations of AIISH, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/president-murmu-calls-for-innovation-alongside-compassion-for-welfare-of-needy-at-aiish-diamond-jubilee-celebrations-3707281">inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu</a>, in Mysuru, on Monday, the Chief Minister recalled how he himself got good treatment for his own health issue.</p><p>“Once, I visited AIISH as I had a problem in the ear. I was given a treatment and asked to visit again, if I had a problem. Luckily, I did not get a chance to visit for a second time,” he said.</p><p>He recalled that AIISH has been given 10 acres of land, free of cost, in his Varuna Assembly segment, for expansion. “Rs 32 crore is earmarked in the 2024-25 Budget, under ‘Shravana Sanjeevini’ scheme, for cochlear implantation among the speech and hearing impaired children, belonging to economically backward families,” he said.</p>.AIISH helping people with communication disorders.<p>Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said that inspired by the achievements and contributions of AIISH, similar institutions are being established in other parts of Bharat. </p><p>“In Kanpur, the foundation for a similar institute was laid in 2024. AIISH can collaborate with institutions like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the benefit of the needy people,” she said.</p><p>She said, AIISH gives hope to parents of speech and hearing impaired children and also a bright future for the children.</p><p>Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said AIISH is a jewel in the crown of Mysuru besides premier institutions like CFTRI and DFRL (Central Food Technological Research Institute, and Defence Food Research Laboratory).</p><p>He recalled that Shravana Sanjeevini was launched in 2015, during the earlier term of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p><p>Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and AIISH Director M Pushpavathi were present.</p>