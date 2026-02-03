Menu
Maharashtra Police, Delhi NCB conduct 2 raids on narcotics units in Mysuru in six months

Following the NCB raid on the Hebbal Industrial Area unit in Mysuru, Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has demanded for an NCB unit in Mysuru, to make the city drug-free.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 13:06 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 13:06 IST
