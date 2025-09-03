<p>Mysuru: More than two lakh foreign nationals have been trained by the Indian government across various sectors, under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, said S Manthira Moorthy, Director (Technical), Central Silk Board (CSB), Bengaluru.</p><p>He was speaking during the inaugural function of the ITEC training programme at CSB-Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI), in Mysuru, on Wednesday. </p><p>The programme, sponsored by the Indian government, under the Ministry of Textiles, is the seventh international training course on sericulture and the silk industry, organised at CSB-CSRTI, Mysuru, since 2014.</p><p>The training programme is jointly coordinated by the CSB, the International Sericulture Commission, and CSB-CSRTI, Mysuru. So far, 132 personnel from 22 countries have been trained. This year, the programme hosts 30 participants from eight countries - Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Philippines, Tanzania, Thailand, and Uganda.</p> .<p>Moorthy highlighted the significance of the ITEC initiative, which was launched in 1964, and lauded the visionary leadership of that era. “Since its inception in 2014, the ITEC sericulture training programme has been highly successful, barring the COVID-19 pandemic period. Hope the training equips the participants with technical expertise, practical field exposure, and insights into India’s cultural heritage, enabling them to return to their countries with a rich repository of knowledge,” he said.</p> .<p>P Deepa, Director, CSB-CSRTI, Mysuru, outlined the institute’s role in nurturing global sericulture development. She emphasised that the CSB-CSRTI Mysuru, with its six decades of dedicated research, extension and training, has emerged as a premier centre for tropical sericulture, serving not only the Indian silk industry, but is also providing technical support to several developing countries.</p><p>Deepa highlighted some of the achievements of the institute, including the development of high-yielding mulberry varieties, productive silkworm breeds and hybrids tailored for tropical conditions, and a wide range of innovative rearing technologies. The advancements, she noted, have significantly contributed to improving productivity, profitability, and sustainability in sericulture.</p> .<p>She elaborated that the current ITEC training programme would comprehensively cover sericulture technologies through interactive classroom sessions, practical demonstrations, and hands-on training modules. To complement theoretical knowledge, the participants would be taken out on field visits to observe real-time practices at farmers’ fields, cocoon markets, basic seed farms, chawki rearing centres, and allied institutions such as the Central Silk Technology Research Institute (CSTRI), in Bengaluru.</p><p>Deepa said, “The exposure to the participants would help them to gain practical insights into the dynamics of the sericulture industry, from grassroots-level farming to post-cocoon processing and silk production”.</p><p>She reassured the participants that over the course of the training, from Wednesday until its conclusion on September 30, they would not only acquire valuable technical knowledge, but will also experience the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India, thereby strengthening their professional as well as personal perspectives.</p> .<p>She expressed confidence that the skills, insights, and confidence gained during the training programme would empower the trainees to implement the knowledge effectively in their respective countries, fostering the growth of sericulture worldwide.</p><p>Padmanav Nayak, Assistant Secretary (Technical), CSB-Bengaluru, and Coordinator ITEC Programme, elaborated on the broader objectives of the ITEC programme, which fosters international cooperation in technical, cultural, and economic fields across diverse sectors such as IT, law, defence, and agriculture.</p><p>“As sericulture is a vital allied agricultural sector, the Union Ministry of Textiles has designated the CSB-CSRTI, Mysuru, as a training hub to support the countries in the early stages of developing sericulture,” he said.</p><p>K N Madhusudhan, Scientist-D, Divisional Chief, was present. </p>