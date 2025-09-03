Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

More than 2 lakh foreign nationals trained by India, under ITEC

He was speaking during the inaugural function of the ITEC training programme at CSB-Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI), in Mysuru, on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 13:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 13:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us