<p>Mysuru: The Mysuru English Theatre Forum (METF) is all set to present the first edition of 'Mysuru English Theatre Festival' from December 12 to 14 at Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture (JCAC), Vijayanagar First Stage, Mysuru.</p><p>According to Seemanthini B Sharma of METF, the three-day festival aims to celebrate English theatre through diverse readings, performances, and stage productions. It will be inaugurated on December 12 at 6.15 pm, by V R Anil Kumar, director, Kalpa Heritage Trust, and Sreemathi Hariprasad, theatre person.</p><p>The theatre activities will begin with the 'Page to Stage' section on the rooftop Nakshatra Amphitheatre, on December 12 at 5 pm with readings from Indian English plays. On December 13, at 5 pm, there will be a poetry reading session, and on December 14, at 5 pm, there will be readings from international English plays. The sessions will be interspersed with open mic performances, at the Nakshatra Amphitheatre, and are open to all, with free entry.</p><p>Plays will be staged in evening, at 6.30 pm. On December 12, Kalasuruchi will present 'Two Fathers', scripted by Sundar Sarukkai and directed by Badarinarayan. On December 13, WeMove Theatre will stage 'Who Killed Agatha?', with story by Rangaraj Bhatracharya and Pavan Sharma, stage adaptation by Aditya Naik, and direction by Pavan Sharma. The festival will conclude on December 14, with The Actors' Collective performing 'The Mahabharatha Project', conceptualised and directed by P I Rajesh.</p><p>Tickets for the plays are Rs 200 per day, and Rs 500 for all three days (season ticket). Tickets are available on online ticketing platforms, as well as through UPI on scanning QR code on posters at select locations around Mysuru city. For information, contact: 91082 90415.</p>