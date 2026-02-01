<p>Karachi: Pakistan's security forces killed 145 militants over 40 hours after coordinated attacks across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/union-budget-2026-no-allocation-for-chabahar-port-project-in-budget-3882192">Balochistan</a>, the chief minister of the southwestern province said on Sunday, as the authorities battle one of the deadliest flare-ups in years.</p><p>The attacks underscore the persistence of insurgents in the resource-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan, where separatist militant groups have stepped up assaults on security forces, civilians and infrastructure.</p><p>The death toll includes militants killed in raids on Friday and Saturday, as well as additional <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-trashes-pakistans-allegations-of-indian-hand-in-disturbing-peace-in-balochistan-3882178">militants killed</a> during ongoing clearance operations, the chief minister of Balochistan, Sarfaraz Bugti, told a press conference in Quetta.</p><p>The military had said 92 militants were killed on Saturday.</p><p>The latest total is the highest number of militants killed in such a short span since the insurgency intensified, Bugti said, without providing comparative figures.</p>.India trashes Pakistan's allegations of Indian hand in disturbing peace in Balochistan.<p>He also said 17 law enforcement personnel and 31 civilians were killed in the attacks.</p><p>Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, has faced a decades-long insurgency led by ethnic Baloch separatists seeking greater autonomy and a larger share of its natural resources.</p><p>The banned separatist group Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying it had launched a coordinated operation dubbed Herof, or "black storm", targeting security forces across the province.</p><p>Pakistan's military said on Saturday the attacks were carried out by "Indian-sponsored militants". India, Pakistan's neighbouring arch rival, denied that assertion on Sunday, accusing Islamabad of deflecting attention from its own internal problems.</p><p>"We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, adding that Islamabad should instead address "long-standing demands of its people in the region".</p>.67 terrorists, 10 security men and 11 civilians killed in different ops across Pakistan's Balochistan.<p>The violence erupted across several districts simultaneously, including Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung and Noshki, prompting large-scale operations by the army, police and counterterrorism units. Hospitals were placed on emergency footing in some areas.</p><p>The military said security forces had repelled attempts by militants to seize control of any city or strategic installation.</p><p>Pakistan has faced periodic attacks by Islamist militants elsewhere in the country, including factions linked to the Pakistani Taliban.</p>