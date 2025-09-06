<p>Mysuru: A Mysuru-based engineering institution is all set to attempt a unique world record this Engineers Day by creating a massive, 86,111 square feet, portrait of Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya using sustainable building materials.</p><p>According to S Murali, principal of Maharaja Institute of Technology Mysore (MITM), the Department of Civil Engineering at MITM, in collaboration with Bengaluru-based SAI CAD Institute, is striving to set a world record in five different categories.</p><p>“As a tribute to Sir M Visvesvaraya on his 164th birth anniversary, celebrated as Engineers’ Day on September 15, we will create a giant portrait measuring 80x100 meters (8,000 square meters or 86,111 square feet) at the MITM sports grounds. This is the first such attempt in India,” said Murali. “It honors the legendary engineer and administrator of the erstwhile Mysuru State.”</p>.10,000 artistes to enthrall people during Dasara in Mysuru.<p>A M Aniruddha, Administrative Officer of MITM, added, “This project involves students and faculty from the Civil Engineering department, supported by volunteers from SAI CAD Institute. </p><p>The portrait will be crafted using manufactured sand (M-Sand), 40 mm down-graded coarse aggregates, nylon thread, harmless colors, and soil. This choice of materials not only reflects technical innovation but also emphasizes sustainability and environmental responsibility.”</p><p>The initiative is guided by the president of Maharaja Education Trust (MET), B G Naresh Kumar; founder president of MET and MITM principal S Murali; professor and head of the Civil Engineering department C Ramakrishnegowda; and proprietor of SAI CAD Institute M Manjunatha Reddy.</p>