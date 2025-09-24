<p>Mysuru: Most writers and dignitaries of Mysuru praised popular novelist S L Bhyrappa, who passed away on Wednesday.</p><p>Retired professor and writer K S Bhagawan, who was Bhyrappa’s neighbour, said, “We used to visit each other and were good friends. Bhyrappa was very popular among readers and explored a variety of subjects. He reflected life’s ups and downs, and the problems one faces, very well in his books. The characters in his novels are interesting. His contribution to Kannada literature is immense.” Their houses were opposite each other on Udayaravi Road in Kuvempu Nagar, Mysuru.</p><p>Pradhan Gurudatta, a close associate of Bhyrappa for five decades who also translated his books into English, shared fond memories of the writer. “I translated eight of his novels, including Daatu and Uttara Kanda. Whenever he was in Mysuru, we met regularly and took morning strolls together. He had no prejudices. We used to discuss his manuscripts and effect changes to them,” he said.</p><p>Seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of JSS Mutt said, “Bhyrappa was inspired by Gandhian thoughts as a child and took part in the freedom struggle at the age of 13. His novels were purely based on thorough research. His demise is a great loss to Kannada literature.”</p><p>Retired professor and writer C Naganna said, “It is the end of an era in Kannada literature. He was in the league of Aa Na Krishna Rao (AaNaKru), Ta Ra Subba Rao (TaRaSu), and Anasuya Shankar (Triveni), who inspired people to read books. It was unfortunate that he was labelled a rightist and dragged into controversies, but he did not fear controversies. He was unfettered and wrote without hard feelings. He was not confined to Karnataka but was popular across India. His death is a great loss to Kannada literature.”</p>.Novelist S L Bhyrappa recalled losing 3 years of service over DoB mix-up.<p>Retired director of Akashvani, M S Vijaya Haran, said Bhyrappa was curious whether people from all sections of society read his books. “When I edited a book on readers’ opinions, Namma Bhyrappanavaru, to which auto drivers and street vendors also contributed, Bhyrappa was amazed,” she recalled.</p><p>English professor, writer, and musician Krishna Manavalli said, “I didn’t know him personally or too well, but I grew up reading his novels. His storytelling has always fascinated me. In 20th-century modernist writing, storytelling often took a back seat to ideas and philosophy, but Bhyrappa was different. He was a master storyteller. His Vamshavruksha, Daatu, Grahana, Parva, etc., will always remain in the hearts of Kannada readers.”</p><p>Shubha Sanjay Urs, chairperson of Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust, said Bhyrappa was a modernist and regretted the lack of proper air connectivity from Mysuru. “He thought air connectivity to Mangaluru and Hubballi was necessary. He was frustrated with the bureaucracy. Once, he said although Prime Minister Narendra Modi had original ideas, government officials were putting hurdles,” she said.</p><p>A centenarian from Nuggehalli in Hassan district, where Bhyrappa studied, said he helped other students in school. Rajashekaraiah, 102, said, “We were together in school. Coming from a financially backward family, he empathised with those in poverty. He often spoke about his native village Santeshivara and its history. He had many plans to develop his village. He established a library in his mother Gowramma’s memory and worked to fill the village lakes.”</p>