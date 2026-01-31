<p>Mysuru: The Seventh Additional District and Sessions Court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mysuru">Mysuru</a> has sentenced an individual to four years of rigorous imprisonment for the illegal transportation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ganja">ganja</a>.</p><p>On October 14, 2023, around 11 am, Nayaz Pasha (23), a resident of KR Mill Colony and son of the late Babajan, was held for illegally possessing and transporting 15 kg 580 grams of ganja. The contraband was being transported in a passenger autorickshaw (registration number KA 09 D 2885) behind Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru.</p><p>Following a thorough investigation, R Diwakar, then Police Inspector of Metagalli Station, had filed the chargesheet against the accused.</p>.Mysuru police seize suspected opium-making materials in raid on Ganapath Lal kin’s house.<p>After examining the evidence presented by the prosecution, Judge M Ramesh of the 7th Additional District and Sessions Court delivered the verdict on January 20.</p><p>Nayaz Pasha is sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000, under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. If the accused fails to pay the fine, he must undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.</p><p>N B Vijayalakshmi, the Government Prosecutor for the 7th Additional District and Sessions Court, Mysuru, represented the state in this case.</p>