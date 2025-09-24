Menu
Mysuru: Minister Mahadevappa launches five-days Yuva Dasara

Minister Mahadevappa said, 'Dasara events unite people as Indians and inspire to strive together towards the progress of the state and country.'
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 16:15 IST
Published 24 September 2025, 16:15 IST
