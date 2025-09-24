<p>Mysuru: Mysuru district minister H C Mahadevappa, launched five-day Yuva Dasara at Uttanahalli ground near Mysuru ring road on Tuesday evening with a grand note.</p><p>Minister Mahadevappa said, "Dasara means harmony. Dasara events unite people as Indians and inspire to strive together towards the progress of the state and country."</p><p>MLA G T Devegowda sang Dodda Rangegowda's song <em>Mysuru Dasara eshtondu sundara</em> and thrilled youth. He called on youth to cooperate with district administration and urged them to maintain discipline and ensure event is held peacefully.</p>.'Better sit at home': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah snaps at crowd leaving before his Dasara speech.<p>MLCs C N Manjegowda, K Shivakumar, guarantee schemes implementation committee vice president Pushpa Amarnath, Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Chaudary, DC Lakshmikanth Reddy, DIG Southern Range Borelingaiah, SP Vishnuvardhan, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, ZP CEO Ukesh Kumar were present.</p><p>Elaborate security arrangements were made by Mysuru district police led by SP Vishnuvardhan. On Tuesday evening, Arjun Janya and Lagori band enthralled over one lakh people.</p><p>There will be concerts by Pritam and Shore Police band on September 24; Jubin Nautiyal and Ramachandra on September 25; Devi Sri Prasad and Aasis Kaur on September 26; Sunidhi Chauhan and Best kept secret band on September 27.</p>