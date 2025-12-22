<p>Mysuru: Amid the temperature which is dipping up to 15 degrees, year-end tourists who are thronging Mysuru are being treated with a 10-day Mysuru winter festival on the palace premises from Sunday.</p><p>They are enjoying the vibrance of annual flower show, Dasara dolls show, expo of rare past photographs of Wadiyars and even videos of glimpses of Dasara celebrations of past and present. They are even treated with cultural evenings at the backdrop of illuminated Mysuru Palace between 5pm and 9.30pm. </p><p>Team of over 200 workers led by Palace board DD T S Subramanya, horticulture officer G K Yogesh, floral artist J Umashankar have come up with flower show which is featuring 1.20 lakh plants with 27 varieties in 25,000 flower pots, besides 18 floral models between 10am and 9pm. This time, they have come up with a mega floral model of Vidyashankara temple of Sringeri spread over 50 feet length, 25 feet height, 16 feet width, designed with about 4 lakh flowers.</p><p>Model of Saalumarada Thimmakka decorated with flowers offers tribute to the 'Vruksha Maatha' who died recently. The show is even celebrating the women champions of India with floral model of trophy and photos of India's women's teams who won international cricket, kho-kho, kabaddi, visually challenged cricket tourneys decorated with flowers. It even has the photos of wing commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophia Qureshi decorated with flowers, along with floral models of war tankers, Indian navy ships, fighter jets, depicting 'Operation Sindoor'. </p><p>Models of Radha Krishna on swing, Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Preamble of Indian Constitution decorated with flowers are other major attractions. Floral Models depicting Kaalinga Mardana, peacocks, squirrel on bi-cycle and more are attracting young and old alike. Besides posing for photos with all these models, people are even seen clicking selfies at Selfie point with two ducks. </p>.Illegal cockfight case: 27, including former MLA, BJP leader, booked.<p>Artists S Nagaraju, Vishwa and Nagendra have carved the faces of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DCM D K Shivakumar, district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa and others on watermelons. </p><p>Five women who are known for their popular Dasara dolls show are introducing the tradition of the custom and narrating myriad tales of culture, mythology, pilgrimage centres of India through thousands of dolls. Geetha Srihari of Giridarshini layout is depicting the concept of 'Hara Hara Mahadev' portraying Mahadeshwara of MM Hill; Hemalatha Kumaraswamy is depicting 'Shivakeshavaamruthasara'; Annapurna Gopalakrishna is depicting 'Devanobba Naama Halavu'; Sarvamangala Krishna Bhat is depicting 'Tirupathi Srinivasa Vybhava'.</p><p>People are enjoying the flower show in the backdrop of audio of songs composed by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar besides cultural events in front of the palace.</p><p>On Sunday evening they enjoyed concerts by several noted artists including Manikanth Kadri, Hamsika Iyer in front of the Palace.</p><p>Mysuru palace is illuminated on all these days from 7 pm to 9 pm. </p><p>On December 31, there will be a Karnataka and English police band concert between 11 pm to 12 pm. There are plans to usher in the new year with pyro fire crackers show at the backdrop of Mysuru palace from 12 am to 12.15 am. </p>