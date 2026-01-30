<p>Mysuru: Team of personnel of Mysuru South Police Station raided another building in Yadahalli of Mysuru taluk, Mysuru district on Thursday evening belonging to a relative of Ganapath Lal whose factory was inspected by NCB team at Hebbal industrial area in Mysuru on Wednesday. They have seized several raw materials. They have been accused of manufacturing Opium. </p><p>They have filed an FIR on Friday morning under section 8 (a), 21, 22 (C), 23, 28 and 30 of NDPS act against Ganapat Lal, his relatives Bhajan Lal, Bhajan Lal's wife and others. </p>.Environmentalists to intensify stir against Rs 62-crore PRASAD project on Chamundi Hill.<p>As per the FIR, they have seized suspected opium poppy seeds and husk, suspected white Amorphous power, suspected thick black liquid, suspected white Crystalline powder, yellow crystalline powder, one boric acid packet, 11 smart mobile phones, 16 unused sim card covers and several other raw materials and things. </p><p>Team of Mysuru South Police Station of Mysuru district police have found and seized all these at the first floor of a rented house in Sapthamathruka layout second stage in Yadahalli of Mysuru taluk during a raid from 7.30pm on Thursday night and 12.45am on Friday morning. </p>