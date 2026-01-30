Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Interview on ‘fair business’ resurfaces after Confident Group founder C J Roy’s death during I-T raid

Former union minister K V Thomas, who had personal connections with Roy, feels that Roy was a quite emotional and down to earth person despite heading a business empire.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 18:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 18:09 IST
India NewsIT raid

Follow us on :

Follow Us