<p>Saligrama (Mysuru district): A man brutally murdered a woman by taking her to a lodge at Bherya village, in Saligrama taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysore">Mysuru </a>district on Sunday.</p><p>The victim identified as Rakshitha (20), was a married woman from Gerasanahalli village, Hunsur taluk. The accused has been identified as Siddaraju of Bettadapura village, in Periyapatna taluk.</p><p>It is alleged that Rakshitha had an extra-marital affair with Siddaraju. According to Siddaraju, they were staying in a lodge at Bherya village after visiting a temple.</p><p>In a police complaint lodged by the lodge manager, he alleged that the woman was found dead on the bed in a pool of blood. Though it is suspected that he might have used an explosive gelatin stick to murder her, Siddaraju has informed that she died of a mobile phone blast.</p><p>According to the police FIR, an electric wire was found on the spot, police suspect that he might have blasted an explosive powder stick on her mouth using electric wire. </p><p>The exact reason of the death will be known after investigation, they said. Police have arrested Siddaraju and a case has been registered.</p>