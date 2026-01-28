NCB raids factory in Mysuru, one arrested

<p>Mysuru: A team of personnel of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Delhi conducted a raid on a factory, in the Hebbal Industrial Area, Mysuru, on Wednesday.</p><p>Bishnoi Ganapath, reportedly running the factory, has been arrested.</p>.Community radio at Mysuru jail by the inmates, for the inmates brings joy and hope.<p>Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said, “It was just a follow up case. No contraband has been found, and no drug-related raw materials were seized. It is a phenyl factory, and materials related to detergents, such as caustic soda and salt, have been recovered.”</p><p>She added, "Since an accused arrested in a case in Ahmedabad was a relative of the owner of this Phenyl factory in Mysuru, out of suspicion, two officials from outside conducted raid along with city police."</p><p>This unit is said to be located in a small shed on the first floor of a factory, at Site No Q-143, 8th Main, Hebbal Industrial Area of Mysuru. Boregowda is said to have built the building in a land allotted by KIADB and had given it to Ganapath for a rent of Rs 46,000 per month. Ganapath had installed machinery and the factory was reportedly yet to begin functioning.</p><p>Seema Latkar and Hebbal Police Station personnel rushed to the spot and joined the NCB officials in the procedures. </p><p>It can be recalled that Mumbai Police, along with Mysuru City Police, conducted a raid (based on a tip-off availed in Mumbai) on an MDMA production unit at Unnathi Nagar near Mysuru Ring Road in July last year. The city police have intensified a drive against NDPS, since then.</p>