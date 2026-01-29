Menu
Stock markets decline in early trade after 2-day rally

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 343.67 points to 82,001.01 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 94.2 points to 25,248.55.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 04:52 IST
