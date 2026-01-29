Menu
Ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, CPI(M) leader Salim holds talks with Humayun Kabir

Salim said a proposal for seat-sharing in the coming polls would be discussed within the CPI(M)-led Left Front.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 04:53 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 04:53 IST
