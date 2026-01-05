Menu
Search operation launched after tiger spotted at Mysuru Airport

Officials said that their patrol staff noticed the tiger moving around early on Monday morning and recorded the video. The wild cat later disappeared into a bush.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 09:19 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsKarnatakatigerMysuruMysuru airport

