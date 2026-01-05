<p>Mysuru: A tiger was spotted at the Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli, on the outskirts of Mysuru city, and a video of its movement has been captured by the airport staff. The video clip of the animal has been circulated on social media.</p><p>Officials said, their patrol staff noticed the tiger moving around early on Monday morning and recorded the video. The tiger later disappeared into a bush.</p>.<p>Chief Conservator of Forests Ravi Shankar, DCF K Paramesh, ACF Ravindra, and RFO Santosh Hoogar from the Forest department conducted an inspection, but the tiger has not been found yet.</p><p>The officials confirmed, “The sighting of the tiger is confirmed, and a search operation is underway.”</p>