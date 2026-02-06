<p>Mysuru: Senior journalist K V Srinivasan (82) passed away on Friday evening at his residence in Kalkunike village near Hunsur, Mysuru district. He was unmarried.</p><p>Known as ‘Brother’ among the journalists community, he had been suffering from age-related ailments for the past few days. Recently, he had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru city.</p>.Photoless property registration on cards: Krishna Byre Gowda.<p>Srinivasan led a simple lifestyle and stayed in hostels and bachelor accommodations in Mysuru up to 2020.</p><p>He has penned two books – one of them on Mahatma Gandhi. He was a recipient of Karnataka Media Academy award and other honours.</p>