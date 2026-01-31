<p>Mysuru: Swami Yukteshananda, head of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, said we should stress on following, rather than preaching Dharma.</p><p>He was speaking during the Hindu Samajothsava, organised by Hindu Samajothsava Samithi, at Gayathripuram, in Mysuru, on Saturday.</p><p>He said, an individual and the society are interrelated and complement each other. “If I am good, the society will be good. If I do well, the society will do well. But, the process starts with the individual. The reformation should start with me, my family, society and reach the nation. This is where the ‘Panch Parivartan’ (five transformations) play a vital role,” he said.</p><p>“The Panch Parivartan are: Samajik Samrasta (Social Harmony) to eradicating social discrimination, caste-based divisions, and untouchability to ensure equality and justice for all, especially the marginalised; Kutumb Prabodhan (Family Awakening) to strengthen the institution of the family as the basic unit of society, by instilling cultural values and morals; Paryavaran Sanrakshan (Environmental Protection) to promote an eco-friendly lifestyle, including planting trees, water conservation, and reducing plastic use; Swa/Swadeshi (Selfhood/Self-reliance) to move away from a colonial mindset to embrace Indian identity (Swa) and supporting local self-reliance in all aspects of life; and Nagrik Kartavya (Civic Duty) to awaken a sense of responsibility and discipline among citizens to actively participate in nation-building," he said.</p><p>Swami Yukteshananda said, "This initiative is designed to mobilise ‘Sajjan Shakti’ (the power of good people) to build a strong, united, and self-reliant Vikasit Bharat."</p>.Mysuru: Man sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment for smuggling ganja.<p>Appealing to the participants to protect our Dharma and culture, he said, they should not miss a chance to serve Dharma and the nation.</p><p>Earlier hundreds of residents of Gayathripuram, Kyathamaranahalli, Kanteerava Narasimharajapura (KN Pura), Jyothi Nnagar, Jalpuri, and Ghousia Nagar took out a procession from Sri Huligemma temple to the ground Opposite Sri Sai Baba Temple, on Provident Fund (PF) Office Road, with folk art and musical troupes. </p><p>Children had dressed up as inspiring personalities from the pages of history. The dignitaries were welcomed by women carrying decorated ‘purna kumbha’ (sacred water pots). The residents had drawn rangoli on the procession route. </p><p>\\They also showered the participants with flower petals. Police personnel provided security along the 2 km long procession route. Meritorious students and achievers were felicitated on the occasion.</p><p>Karnataka Dakshina Prant organising secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Narayanaswamy, president of the samithi Muralidhara Bhat, K Chandrasekhar, C Puttaswamy of Kyathamaranahalli and Lokesh Nagathihalli were present.</p>