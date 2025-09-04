Menu
Supreme Court seeks report from IIT Roorkee on heritage buildings in Mysuru

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Sandeep Mehta said, although, there is one report of INTACH as an expert body yet it would still like to call for one another report from IIT Roorkee.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 16:27 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 16:27 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSupreme CourtMysuru

