<p>Hassan: "Those who are opposing the invitation to writer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banu-mushtaq">Banu Mushtaq</a> to inaugurate Nada Habba Dasara are not interested in building society or bringing people together. Their intention is to divide the society," said District in charge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Hassan, on Tuesday, Krishna Byre Gowda said, "Do not take away the respect Kannada language has earned by mentioning issues like caste and religion. Let her be of any religion or caste, she is the pride of Kannadigas, and we should welcome it. It is not right to break the society in the name of caste and religion".</p><p>"It is not possible to forget the achievement of Banu Mushtaq. She is a symbol of Kannadigas' pride and self respect. She has been the voice for the people, for the farmers, for the exploited and for women", the Minister said.</p><p>"The BJP has been repeatedly raising emotional issues for political gains. The BJP has started a yatra in favour of Dharmasthala. It was the BJP who wanted to constitute SIT to probe the Sowjanya case. Now, they are behaving like a chameleon", he criticised.</p>