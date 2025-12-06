<p>Mysuru: Personnel of Forest Department rescued a two to three months old female tiger cub at Gurupura Tibetan colony G Village in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district, in the Veeranahosahalli wildlife range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning.</p><p>This is the 23rd tiger rescued since October 16 in Bandipur and NTR limits. </p><p>According to NTR DCF P A Seema followed by a complaint of Tiger being sighted in the village, the staff took combing operation on Saturday morning and rescued the cub around 10am. It has been shifted to a safe place. They have taken up an operation to rescue its mother too. Once the mother is rescued, they will reunite and release them to interior of forest region.</p>.VHP warns of statewide stir in Karnataka against move to ease cattle transport law.<p>This is the 7th Tiger rescued in Hunsur taluk in NTR limits including two adults and five cubs. They had also rescued 16 Tigers in Bandipur Tiger limits including 11 in Sargur and Nanjangud taluks of Mysuru district; and four in Gundlupet taluk of Chamararajanagar district in BTR limits.</p>