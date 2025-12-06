Menu
Tiger cub rescued in Mysuru's Nagarahole Tiger Reserve limits

This is the 23rd tiger rescued since October 16 in Bandipur and NTR limits.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 13:16 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurunagarahole tiger reserve

