Mysuru's Yuva Dasara a huge hit as musical extravaganza, good food draws huge crowd

<p>Mysuru: Celebrations of Mysuru Dasara has turned out to be a people's festival with the participation of large crowd even as people are attending 'Yuva Dasara', organised on a large scale, on over 100 acres of land at Uttanahalli, near Mysuru ring road. </p><p>Over a lakh youth witnessed concerts of Shreya Ghoshal on Sunday, music composer, lyricist and singer Ravi Basrur on Monday and Badshah on Tuesday. They were clicking selfies, making reels, dancing, and singing to the tunes of music and songs of popular artistes.</p><p>Ravi Basrur said, "The Dasara cultural events, have not just helped the artistes to showcase their talent, but also helped many others who depend on this profession for a livelihood". </p>.Badshah wins hearts at Yuva Dasara, speaks Kannada & pays emotional tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar.<p>The police, led by SP N Vishuvardhana and Commissioner Seema Latkar, have made elaborate security and parking arrangements. </p><p>KSRTC Urban DC H T Veeresh said they have arranged 50 buses between 4 pm to 11 pm since the venue is on the city's outskirts. </p><p>However, there were some traffic violations reported too, especially with two-wheelers. </p><p>Thousands of people thronged the Food mela on Maharaja's College Grounds to enjoy food items like Manglore buns, <em>neer dose</em>, <em>goli bajji</em> of Dakshina Kannada; <em>mirchi bajji, jolada rotti, girmit</em> from North Karnataka; <em>Mulbalgal dose</em>; <em>Harihara</em>, <em>Davangere benne dose</em>; <em>Melkote sakare Pongal</em>, <em>puliyogare,</em> and Chikkamagluru filter coffee. They also relished non-veg delicacies like bamboo biryani.</p><p>"A variety of food at the fair has been a feast. But, only 400 chairs were arranged for the people. Since almost all of them were used by vendors, none were left for the people. This is causing inconvenience, especially to senior citizens and the sick," said Nagesh Jayaram, a software professional. </p>.Dasara Film Fest: Cine lovers enjoy glimpse of milestones of Kannada film industry.<p>At the flower show, thousands of people enjoyed floral models of Parliament, Anubhava mantapa, Sri Chamundeshwari temple, Nandi, Tonga, Navadurga; floral models depicting Suvarna Karnataka, guarantee schemes of the state government. </p><p>Connoisseurs enjoyed cultural programmes in front of the illuminated Mysuru Palace. They were elated by the concerts of Anuradha Bhat and Suchethan Rangaswamy on October 3. </p><p>Rain was not a deterrent to enjoy the concert of Agam band of Harish Shivaram Krishnan. </p><p>Due to rains, even though the concert was shifted to smaller venue, people watched the concert of Pandit Vishwamohana Bhat and Sunitha Buyan. </p>