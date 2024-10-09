Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mysuru's Yuva Dasara a huge hit as musical extravaganza, good food draws huge crowd

Over a lakh youth witnessed concerts of Shreya Ghoshal on Sunday, music composer, lyricist and singer Ravi Basrur on Monday and Badshah on Tuesday.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 09:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 09:08 IST
India NewsDasarabadshahMysuru DasaraRavi Basrurshreya ghoshal

Follow us on :

Follow Us