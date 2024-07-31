NAAC adopts AI technology for accreditation process

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is taking help from AI for its accreditation process, which is changing from September this year.
Under Binary Accreditation system, where there is no human intervention, AI technology will be used to read the reliability of details/data submitted by higher education institutions across the nation.
Director of NAAC, Prof Ganesan Kannabiran explained that in case of any suspicion over the data submitted by the institutions, the NAAC will use stake holders’ crowd sourcing through AI technology. “This will be in the second stage. First stage of Binary Accreditation is gathering the data. In case if suspicion over the data we will approach people connected with the organisation by picking them automatically,” explained the director.
A ready questionnaire will be shared with people connected to institutions. “Mainly, the questionnaire will be sent to faculties and students. These are the people associated with the institutions and the data will be gathered from the details provided by the institutions themselves during self assessment,” he said. The NAAC will create a test score from the data collected from the stake holders and the same will compared with the details submitted by the institutions.
In the existing process of accreditation, a peer team visits the institutions to verify the self assessment done by the institutions. “We will do physical verification only if needed, in exceptional cases” said the director. To make the stakeholders understand the Binary Accreditation system, the NAAC is organising workshops. The first workshop was done recently in Bengaluru.
Published 31 July 2024, 00:41 IST