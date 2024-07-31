NAAC adopts AI technology for accreditation process

Under Binary Accreditation system, where there is no human intervention, AI technology will be used to read the reliability of details/data submitted by higher education institutions across the nation.

Director of NAAC, Prof Ganesan Kannabiran explained that in case of any suspicion over the data submitted by the institutions, the NAAC will use stake holders’ crowd sourcing through AI technology. “This will be in the second stage. First stage of Binary Accreditation is gathering the data. In case if suspicion over the data we will approach people connected with the organisation by picking them automatically,” explained the director.