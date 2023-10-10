Navaratri: Golden throne assembled in Mysuru palace

The gem-studded golden throne, called ‘Simhasana’ in Kannada (meaning the seat of the lion), was assembled as a part of Navaratri celebrations and private durbar at the Durbar Hall of Mysuru Palace in the city on Monday.
The throne was assembled under the supervision of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, during the auspicious time between 10.05 am and 12.12 pm. However, the rituals started at 7 am.
Ganapati Homa, Chamundi Puja and other rituals were held in the presence of palace priests. Later, the parts of the golden throne were brought out of the strongroom. The 13 spare parts of the throne were then fixed together. The assembling of the throne went on till 12.30 pm, according to palace sources.
In view of the assembling of the Golden Throne, visitors were not allowed entry into the palace till 1 pm on the day. In fact, there were restrictions for all during the assembling of the golden throne.
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will conduct his 9th private durbar (Khasagi Durbar) from October 15. The golden throne will be disassembled on November 8.