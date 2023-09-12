NCERT textbooks for three more PU subjects

The Department of Pre University education will adopt NCERT textbooks for computer science, home science and psychology subjects from next academic year for the first year PU courses.
The same NCERT textbooks will be continued for 2nd PU courses from 2025-26, the officials of the department have informed and also said that the teachers will be trained on teaching the same.
Currently, NCERT textbooks are being used for seven subjects including, physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology and economics.
According to the data available from the department, a total of 2.67 lakh PU students are studying computer science. Of which, 1,46,003 students are in the first PU. Psychology has a total of 3,400 students, with 1,775 in the first PU. Home science has 626 students in the first PU and 617 in the second PU.
"As the textbooks are updated regularly we have decided to implement the NCERT books. All these years, colleges were using the textbooks published by the Karnataka Textbook Society," said an official of the department.