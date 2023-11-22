Nearly 80 injured, 17 critical following bee attack in Karnataka’s Melkote

Melkote: Around 80 devotees were injured when a swarm of bees attacked them during the Thottilamadu jatra at Melkote Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy temple in Mandya district on Wednesday. According to doctors, 17 have suffered serious injuries and their condition is said to be critical.

The popular Thottilamadu jatra was launched on Tuesday at Melkote. Thousands of devotees from across the state were taking part in the festival when a swarm of bees attacked them at around 3 pm near Sagaratheertha pond.

Those who suffered bee sting injuries were admitted to the Primary Health Centre in Melkote first and later shifted to Pandavapura Taluk Hospital. Around 17 people, who were severely injured, have been shifted to K R Hospital in Mysuru.

The devotees expressed outrage as there was no doctor present at the primary health centre where the injured were taken at first. Despite there being two doctors sanctioned for the posts, only one is on duty, they alleged. However, it is learnt that even that doctor was not on duty on Wednesday. As the ambulances didn’t arrive on time, most of the injured were shifted to the hospitals on two-wheelers and cars.