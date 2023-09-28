Negligence of dog bites could turn fatal, warn doctors

A proposal has been submitted to the government to open an anti-rabies clinic at the district government hospital. The exclusive clinic will be opened once the necessary facilities are arranged.

An average of 70 people are administered anti-rabies vaccine per month. The immunoglobulin vaccine is also given to those who sustain deep injuries and to those who have suffered dog bites on the face and neck. This vaccine is administered to at least two people per month.

There have been fewer cases of rabies-related deaths in Kodagu in recent times. However, there are a few suspected rabies cases which are being referred to the hospitals in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Currently, the laboratory to detect the rabies virus in the state is in Bengaluru.

Even if pet dogs are vaccinated against rabies, one should get the vaccine if bitten. Vaccination is a must even if a dog licks an open wound.

Bites of monkeys, cats, horses and several other mammals can also cause rabies. On suffering a bite, one should immediately visit the doctor.

Immediate measures

* On being bitten by a dog, cat or any other mammal, the wound should immediately be cleaned with soap and water.

* Consult a doctor immediately.

* Vaccines should be obtained at regular intervals.

* Complete dosage should be obtained without fail.