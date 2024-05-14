New Covid sub-variant no cause for concern in Karnataka: Experts

Following reports of 91 cases of the new Covid subvariant KP.2 being detected in Maharashtra recently, experts in Karnataka allayed concerns about the variant causing issues in Karnataka.
KP.2 is a descendent of the Omicron JN.1 strain and is surpassing JN.1 in countries such as the United States of America and the United Kingdom. Doctors in Karnataka said this was a “highly transmissible, but not virulent” variant and that it shouldn’t worry people.
Dr Ravi K, who heads Karnataka’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, said there was no cause for concern about this sub-variant. “All viruses mutate. This is just a variant presenting with the same symptoms as the JN.1 variant (fever, cough and fatigue). So, there is no cause of worry. Karnataka has not recorded any such case, as of now,” he said.
Like other sub-variants, this is likely to die out by itself, said Dr Ravindra Mehta, pulmonologist and founder-director, VAAYU Chest and Sleep Centre.
“However, new variants are the rule at this point,” Mehta said.
While chest disease specialists are seeing sporadic cases of Covid now, they are observing a pattern of infections without the life-threatening Covid pneumonia that was observed in the first two waves, he added.
“Just like influenza vaccines are developed each year and recommended to be taken, Covid vaccines could also be adapted to fight the new sub-variants showing up,” he said.
‘Follow up on cases’
Experts are, however, emphasising a need to follow-up on all positive cases of Covid-19 reported in the state.
Dr Nagaraja C, pulmonary medicine specialist and director, SDS Tuberculosis Research Centre and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bengaluru, said the state must monitor the severity of the symptoms caused by the new sub-variant.
“We have to thoroughly study the impact of the new variant on the body and the community before drawing any conclusions. Until then, the same precautions of mask-wearing and regular hand-washing remain, especially for people with comorbidities,” he said.