New Covid sub-variant no cause for concern in Karnataka: Experts

Following reports of 91 cases of the new Covid subvariant KP.2 being detected in Maharashtra recently, experts in Karnataka allayed concerns about the variant causing issues in Karnataka.

KP.2 is a descendent of the Omicron JN.1 strain and is surpassing JN.1 in countries such as the United States of America and the United Kingdom. Doctors in Karnataka said this was a “highly transmissible, but not virulent” variant and that it shouldn’t worry people.

Dr Ravi K, who heads Karnataka’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, said there was no cause for concern about this sub-variant. “All viruses mutate. This is just a variant presenting with the same symptoms as the JN.1 variant (fever, cough and fatigue). So, there is no cause of worry. Karnataka has not recorded any such case, as of now,” he said.