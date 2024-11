DH Interview | New space tech policy could be ready in time for next Karnataka budget: Priyank Kharge

Kharge, in conversation with Sonal Choudhary and Arup Roychoudhury, said that his department is trying to make it easier for start-ups to get venture capital funding, and that requests to the central government for fiscal incentives for the tech sector, and help with setting up a regulatory sandbox, have elicited no response.