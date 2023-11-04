Next cabinet will decide on drought relief compensation for farmers: Agri Minister Cheluvarayaswamy

Madikeri: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said that a decision will be taken in the next cabinet meeting on whether to wait till Centre releases grant to the state to tackle drought or to compensate the farmers ourselves without waiting for Centre's fund.

He alleged that the Centre has been neglecting the state government. It has failed to respond on drought relief fund. Rs 600 crore is pending to be released under MGNREGS. "We will not keep quiet if centre fails to help the state. The state government will be in favour of the farmers. The next cabinet meeting will decide on providing assistance to the farmers," the Minister said.