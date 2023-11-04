Next cabinet will decide on drought relief compensation for farmers: Agri Minister Cheluvarayaswamy

Madikeri: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said that a decision will be taken in the next cabinet meeting on whether to wait till Centre releases grant to the state to tackle drought or to compensate the farmers ourselves without waiting for Centre's fund.
He alleged that the Centre has been neglecting the state government. It has failed to respond on drought relief fund. Rs 600 crore is pending to be released under MGNREGS. "We will not keep quiet if centre fails to help the state. The state government will be in favour of the farmers. The next cabinet meeting will decide on providing assistance to the farmers," the Minister said.
Reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement that he will be the CM for next five years, the minister said "high command, KPCC President and Siddaramaiah will decide on chief minister. I have no role to play in it."
The appointments for the corporation and boards will be held by November end and all those who have worked for the party will get positions.
“It is not wrong for the leaders of respective communities to claim that they came to power with the votes of their community. But, in reality, the Congress has come to power with the votes of all the communities," he said.