Next gen won't forgive us: K'taka Forest Minister orders immediate crackdown on encroachments in Western Ghats

The minister said that even senior officials, from Assistant Conservator of Forests to Additional PCCFs, can enquire into encroachments and issue orders under Section 64A to expedite the disposal of pending cases. "I have instructed that such officials take up the 64A cases at least for two days in their respective ranges," he added.

For the cases pending before the courts, the officials of the special task force have been told to approach the advocate general on steps to be taken for speedy disposal.

Commercial encroachments

Officials have been told to prioritise removal of big encroachments and those setting up commercial establishments like resorts and home stays in the forest land, after which plantations and agricultural encroachments will be removed. "We won't allow commercial activities in the encroached areas of Western Ghats. Nothing can compensate the loss of ecology caused by such activities," the Khandre said.

Unscientific roads

The minister said action will also be initiated against officials responsible for unscientific roads built in forests. He said many contractors have built roads by making 90 degree cuts in the hills, leading to landslides. Besides contractors, notice will be issued to the engineers.

"We have seen the disasters in Wayanad and Shirur where hills that stood for thousands of years have disappeared. We are seeing landslides in Shiradi Ghat, Charmadi Ghat and other hill regions. If we don't wake up now, the next generations will not forgive us," the minister said.