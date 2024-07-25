Nipah death in Kerala: Karnataka government advises its citizens to avoid travelling to Malappuram

The Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare, however, said in a statement that as the case reported at Malappuram was one of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) (a Nipah symptom), and further high risk contacts have been tested negative, the chance of human-to-human transmission seems very less and there is no need to panic at this moment.