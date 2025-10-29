Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

No alternative solutions found: On MP Tejasvi Surya's suggestions, D K Shivakumar says 'can't stop people from using cars'

He also said that 'no alternative solutions' were found in the suggestions made by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya to ease the city’s traffic congestion.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 22:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 22:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us