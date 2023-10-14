No demand of commission was made, sarod maestro Rajeev Taranath clarifies after Dasara event controversy

Mysuru: Sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath has denied allegations that two people had sought commission from him, when they came to ask him to perform in Dasara Cultural programme.
Taranath had reportedly agreed to perform for Rs 5 lakh at the Dasara cultural programme and there were reports of those who approached him for the event had asked for Rs 3 lakh from him as commission. Upset over the same, Taranath had reportedly refused and sent them off.
Acting on the allegations, Mysuru district in-charge minister Dr H C Mahadevappa had directed Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra to probe and initiate strict action against the said persons.
CEO of Zilla Panchayat and Deputy Special officer of Dasara Cultural Programme Sub Committee K M Gayathi and Assistant Director, Department of Kannada and Culture and Secretary of Dasara Cultural Programme Sub Committee M D Sudarshan, Joint Director of Department of Kannada and Culture V N Mallikarjunswamy visited Taranath at his residence in Mysuru on Saturday.
In a video message, Taranath said, "No officer or any one from sub committee or any one else had approached me in this regard and I have not given such a statement to any one."
Enquired further about him denying to perform earlier, Taranath said since he was unwell he had declined to perform at the Dasara Cultural Programme but later agreed to do the same. Taranath's performance has been scheduled in front of a illuminated Mysuru Palace for one hour on October 21.
Mahadevappa said, "We will not tolerate such incidents which tarnish the image of the cultural capital of Mysuru. If such incidents occur, people should bring it to our officers' notice."
DC Dr K V Rajendra and ZP CEO K M Gayathri have stated they would lodge a police complaint if they get any such complaint against any one.
Meanwhile BJP leaders M A Mohan, Vasanth Kumar, Mahesh Raje Urs, Jogi Manju and others demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate probe to check if any one has taken commission from any other artists who perform in Dasara cultural programmes.
In a press meet they stated, "Mysuru Maharajas patronised artists. Such allegations now is an insult to Mysuru. Payments for artists must be done via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) via banks," they urged.