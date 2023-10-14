No demand of commission was made, sarod maestro Rajeev Taranath clarifies after Dasara event controversy

Mysuru: Sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath has denied allegations that two people had sought commission from him, when they came to ask him to perform in Dasara Cultural programme.

Taranath had reportedly agreed to perform for Rs 5 lakh at the Dasara cultural programme and there were reports of those who approached him for the event had asked for Rs 3 lakh from him as commission. Upset over the same, Taranath had reportedly refused and sent them off.

Acting on the allegations, Mysuru district in-charge minister Dr H C Mahadevappa had directed Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra to probe and initiate strict action against the said persons.

CEO of Zilla Panchayat and Deputy Special officer of Dasara Cultural Programme Sub Committee K M Gayathi and Assistant Director, Department of Kannada and Culture and Secretary of Dasara Cultural Programme Sub Committee M D Sudarshan, Joint Director of Department of Kannada and Culture V N Mallikarjunswamy visited Taranath at his residence in Mysuru on Saturday.