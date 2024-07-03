No more private varsities in state, decides Karnataka govt

The government has decided not to approve any more private universities in the state.
Though there are nearly 10 applications from higher education institutions pending before the Karnataka State Higher Education Council seeking approval, the Council has not processed them, following directions from the chief minister.
Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar told DH that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had instructed not to approve any more private universities.
“We have received 9-10 applications seeking private university status, but the chief minister is very clear about it. He told us not to consider any of them,” Sudhakar said.
Currently, the state has 27 private universities. Sudhakar said, a majority of them were approved during the BJP-JD(S) coalition government. “The Congress government got bills with regard to a few private universities passed, but they were approved during the BJP’s tenure,” Sudhakar said.
Officials from the higher education department said the mushrooming of private universities meant ‘injustice to poor meritorious students’. Hence, the chief minister had taken this decision.
