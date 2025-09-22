<p>Mangaluru: The Bantwal Rural Police have busted an illegal cattle slaughter operation in Sangabettu village of Bantwal taluk.</p><p>According to police, acting on a tip-off, officers raided a shed behind the residence of Nasir alias Hussenabba of Sangabettu village. Nasir, along with Rashid and others, was allegedly involved in slaughtering a cow. When the police team reached the shed, Nasir and his associates managed to flee. </p><p>However, Tausif, a resident of Krishnapura, Surathkal, was apprehended at the spot. During interrogation, it was revealed that the group had illegally slaughtered a six-year-old cow without any permit and had tied up nine more cattle for slaughtering. The animals were rescued and handed over to a gaushala.</p>.Mangaluru to host International Badminton Tournament from October 27.<p>The police also seized an autorickshaw used in the crime. A case has been registered at Bantwal Rural Police Station under Sections 303(2), 307 of the BNS, Sections 4, 7, 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and Section 11(D) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The arrested Tausif, was produced before the jurisdictional ACJM & JMFC Court in Bantwal, which remanded him in judicial custody.</p><p><strong>Illegal cattle transportation</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the Puttur Town Police have registered a case of illegal cattle transportation after intercepting a pickup vehicle carrying a cow without valid documents.</p><p>PSI Anjaneya Reddy GV and his team were on patrol duty in the station limits when they received a tip-off about cattle being transported in a pickup vehicle from Sampya towards Kabaka. Acting on the information, the police stopped a pickup vehicle near Parladka on the Mani–Mysuru National Highway. During inspection, officers found a cow tied inside the vehicle. When questioned, the driver admitted he had no license or transport permit. He revealed that the animal had been purchased for Rs 17,000 from Poovappa of Thingaladi Gatta Mane in Puttur taluk and was being taken to Kedila for slaughter and meat sale.</p><p>The police seized the cow and secured it at the station. A case has been registered at Puttur Town Police Station under Sections 4, 5, and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, along with Sections 66 and 192(A) of the IMV Act.</p><p>The suspects involved are Abdul Kareem (38), Abdul Jameer (27), both from Kedila village, Bantwal taluk and Poovappa, Thingaladi Gatta Mane, Puttur taluk.</p><p>Investigation is in progress.</p>