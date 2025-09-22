Menu
Man arrested for illegal cow slaughter in Dakshina Kannada, 9 cattle rescued

During interrogation, it was revealed that the group had illegally slaughtered a six-year-old cow without any permit and had tied up nine more cattle for slaughtering.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 05:48 IST
Published 22 September 2025, 05:48 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina Kannadacow slaughter

