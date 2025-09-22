Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Beware of the ‘double-engine’ mirage

Beware of the ‘double-engine’ mirage

The BJP’s double-engine pitch reduces governance to partisan loyalty, not constitutional responsibility
Manoj Kumar Jha
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 05:48 IST
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 05:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsBiharOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us