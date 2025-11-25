<p>As stalemate continues in the Karnataka Congress over the Chief Minister's post, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">Shivakumar </a>has said Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>'s words are sacrosanct and that he would continue to work under his guidance.</p><p>His reaction came after Siddaramaiah pointed to the party high command on the leadership-change issue.</p><p>Responding to a reporter's question on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/suspense-lingers-as-siddaramaiah-d-k-shivakumar-keep-fingers-crossed-3809131">rumoured power-sharing pact between him and Shivakumar</a>, Siddaramaiah on Monday said, “If they (high command) decide I should continue (as Chief Minister), I will continue. Ultimately, whatever the high command decides, I should accept it. Shivakumar should also accept it.” </p><p>Reacting to this, Shivakumar said, “What Siddaramaiah has said is <em>veda vakya</em> (sacrosanct). He’s a big asset for our party and I respect his words. We’ll continue to work under his guidance.”</p><p>The KPCC president said no one in the party had spoken about power sharing and blamed the media for "creating confusion". “We all respect the high command. Neither me nor others have spoken about power sharing, but the media is unnecessarily making news out of it and creating confusion. If there is confusion, we will resolve it with the high command. If any decision has been taken, it has been taken within the four walls.”</p><p>When asked about MLAs close to him visiting Delhi to meet party leaders and press for his case, he said, “They have ambition to become Ministers, what’s wrong in it? How can we say no to people going to Delhi? Our party office in Delhi is like a temple... They have gone to Delhi to seek a place in the Cabinet.”</p>.'Who is the high command, Mr Kharge?': BJP, JD(S) take a swipe at Congress president .<p>Asked about BJP and JD(S) labelling AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge a "rubber-stamp president" for saying that the party high command will decide on the Karnataka Chief Minister issue, he said, “Mallikarjun Kharge said the high command because there is a committee in the party which involves multiple leaders. Is it possible [for me] to decide on things just because I am the KPCC president? When we finalised four names recently [for the Legislative Council nomination], I had to discuss it with the Chief Minister, district in-charge Ministers and aspirants. That is what Kharge meant when he said the high command.”</p>