No question of releasing water to Tamil Nadu, says DKS

The members of Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti staged a protest with black bands alleging that water was being released from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam to Tamil Nadu, in Mandya on Sunday.
Following the chief minister’s visit to the city, the police took the protesters into custody and later released them.
Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar said, “It has become difficult to supply water to our people due to the drought in the state. Hence, there is no question of releasing water to Tamil Nadu. The BJP and the JD(S) leaders have lost their minds and have been diverting people’s attention by issuing such statements”.
He said that water will not be released to Tamil Nadu for any reason in the current situation. Priority is to supply drinking water. “Let the BJP leaders and H D Deve Gowda get permission for the Mekedatu project and later speak about Cauvery issue,” he said.
Water is being released from the KRS dam to address shortage in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said.
“We have never succumbed to the pressure of the Tamil Nadu government. We will continue our legal fight in the interests of the farmers. If the BJP gets permission to construct a 66-tmcft balancing reservoir at Mekedatu, it will be possible to release water to Tamil Nadu, whenever they demand,” he said.
(Published 11 March 2024, 00:21 IST)