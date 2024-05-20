Non-payment of maintenance: Karnataka HC orders attachment of husband’s properties

“It is brought to the notice of the court that the 1st defendant (husband) is in arrears and has not discharged the liability fastened by the family court. Under Section 39 of the Transfer of Property Act, of 1882, the arrears of maintenance can be a charge on the property. Since the 1st defendant is not diligent in discharging his liability under the decree, this court is of the view that a charge must be created over the property of the 1st defendant to secure the payment of maintenance to the plaintiffs. The charge created over the property shall have to be recorded in all the property records standing in the name of the 1st defendant.”