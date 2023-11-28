'Not consulted' over key appointments, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Parameshwara said in response to a question: 'No, I have not been consulted. If consulted, it would have been good. I was party president for eight years and could have given suggestions as to who would be politically beneficial in the current situation and also on seniority.'

He continued, 'They (party leadership) too are aware of it, but if we were also consulted it would have been good. They may finally decide after taking the high command's consent; let them do it.' The minister also said he was not aware of when the list would be finalised.