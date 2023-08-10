Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Not disappointed or embarrassed: DK Shivakumar

Former BJP minister S Suresh Kumar had flagged Shivakumar's participation at the upcoming Bar Council event.
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 21:08 IST

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said he is not embarrassed over his name being dropped from the Karnataka State Bar Council's programme in Mysuru. 

The Karnataka State Bar Council has dropped Shivakumar's name from the list of chief guests for the inaugural session of a two-day state-level Advocates’ Conference on August 12 following an objection about him sharing the dais with judges as some cases are pending against him.

"I am not disappointed. Everyone in this country is free to make decisions. So, I'm not embarrassed," Shivakumar said. 

Former BJP minister S Suresh Kumar had flagged Shivakumar's participation at the upcoming Bar Council event. 

"I have just one question for Kumar. Even B S Yediyurappa had cases against him. As the chief minister, Yediyurappa participated in several judiciary events. Even I attended them along with Yediyurappa. Why didn't Kumar raise this then? Why is he targeting me?" he said.  

CongressKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

