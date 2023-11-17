Not joining Congress, says Somanna of BJP, but heaps praise on Siddaramaiah

Seemingly irked over the appointment of B Y Vijayendra as state president, former minister V Somanna on Thursday denied that he was planning to join the Congress any time soon. Somanna was an aspirant for the post.
He was speaking at a programme organised by the Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat here.
The fact that Somanna heaped praises on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his speech on the occasion may lead to several interpretations politically.
Later, he told reporters that he was not in a mood to contest any polls, including the Lok Sabha elections.
“I am organising a function in Tumakuru to mark Siddaganga Mutt’s success in imparting education to over 15,000 students. There is no political motive (quitting BJP and joining Congress) behind organising the event,” he said.
Inviting Home Minister G Parameshwara or other Congress leaders to this event did not mean that he was joining Congress, the former minister said. “I have also invited BJP’s Tumkur MP G S Basavaraju and MLAs Jyothi Ganesh and Suresh Gowda,” he explained.