Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Notorious tiger poacher held in Belagavi

Chikka is accused of several forest offence cases in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. He is accused of poaching a tiger and a sloth bear in Maharashtra last year. Forest officials are working to extract details of his criminal involvement.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 16:23 IST

Follow Us

Hubballi: Belagavi forest department officials arrested a notorious tiger poacher, Chikka alias Krishna Patlepawar, a native of Madhya Pradesh, on Friday.

Chikka is accused of several forest offence cases in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. He is accused of poaching a tiger and a sloth bear in Maharashtra last year. Forest officials are working to extract details of his criminal involvement.

The Belagavi forest department officials, who were working on a sandalwood theft case that took place in July at Khanapur territorial forest happened to cross paths with Chikka, who was hiding in a tent near Kanabargi on the outskirts of Belagavi city. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in various forest offences.

The officials have also recovered sandalwood logs, and other equipment required to poach animals from him.

Speaking to DH, Belagavi Deputy Conservator of Forests Manjunath Chavan said the officials are interrogating Chikka to secure details about his involvement in other cases. “We are joining the dots to understand if he was involved in poaching cases in Karnataka as well,” he said.

Wildlife Activist Giridhar Kulkarni, while appreciating the efforts of the forest department, also highlighted the need for separate wildlife crime cells at each circle level of the forest department to investigate and speedily resolve organised wildlife crime cases.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 October 2023, 16:23 IST)
KarnatakaCrimeBelagavi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT