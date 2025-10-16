Now, Priyank Kharge seeks action against Karnataka government employees with RSS links

<p>Bengaluru: Days after seeking a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) activities in public places, IT and BT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah again, this time for disciplinary action against government employees having links with the Hindu nationalist organisation.</p><p>In a letter dated October 13, which was released Thursday, Kharge cited the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules and pointed out that government employees are barred from being members or participating in the activities of any organisation linked to politics or a political party.</p><p>“In spite of this clear direction, it has been observed of late that government employees and servants are participating in programmes and activities of the RSS and other such organisations,” he stated. </p>.'Neither shaken nor surprised': Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says getting threat calls, abuses for questioning RSS.<p>The Minister urged Siddaramaiah to get a fresh circular issued, warning government employees of disciplinary action. </p><p>This letter comes after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/priyank-kharge-urges-cm-siddaramaiah-to-ban-rss-activities-in-govt-institutions-public-spaces-3761745">Kharge, on October 4, asked Siddaramaiah to ban the activities of the RSS on government premises</a>, including State-run schools, parks and playgrounds. </p><p><strong>Suspension</strong></p><p>Speaking to reporters, Kharge said some employees in his department who attended the RSS’ centenary celebrations wearing the organisation’s uniform (Ganavesha) and brandishing canes would be suspended.</p><p>“As permanent government employees, they can’t do that (attend RSS event),” Kharge said. “I’ve issued show-cause notices, and they’ll be suspended in a day or two.”</p>.Minister Priyank Kharge shares video of abusive call, vows to protect youth from extremism.<p>Kharge said panchayat development officers (PDOs), village administrative officers (VAOs) and other such employees attended RSS events. </p><p>“We have no problem with someone wanting to follow a particular ideology. But if you’re a government employee, there are rules. And I’m only asking for those rules to be enforced,” Kharge said. </p>