Obstacles apart, caste census puts CM Siddaramaiah on track to deliver 75% quota promise

Giving OBCs 51 per cent reservation, 17 per cent for SCs and 7 per cent for STs will make it a total of 75 per cent, a promise Siddaramaiah had made in April last year, just before the Assembly polls.

During his first term in office, Siddaramaiah had spoken about increasing reservation to 70 per cent.

At present, Karnataka has 32 per cent quota for OBCs, 15 per cent for SC and 3 per cent for ST - totalling to 50 per cent.

The previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government increased the SC/ST quota by six percentage points, breaching the 50 per cent cap fixed by the Supreme Court. However, there is still no clarity on its application.

An official source pointed out that Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have passed laws breaching the 50 per cent ceiling. So, Karnataka is not the first state to attempt the quota breach.

The Commission has recommended a 1 per cent reservation to orphans in education and employment. Also, it has recommended bringing under the reservation bracket 57 castes whose population is small and live in remote places.

"With an assurance of 51 per cent reservation, the Congress can reap its benefit," former KSCBC chairperson CS Dwarakanath said. "This is what Rahul Gandhi has been saying...politically, it'll help Congress."