Officials try water 'injection' to improve groundwater table in Karnataka's Athani

Experts say Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) is a tested technology that replenishes groundwater by injecting stormwater, treated wastewater or surface water into aquifers for later use.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 22:17 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 22:17 IST
