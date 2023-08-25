Onam: Excise officials intensify checking at Karnataka-Kerala borders

Excise department police of both Karnataka and Kerala have intensified checking at the borders in an effort to prevent smuggling of liquor and other activities, on account of Onam festival, to be celebrated on August 28.
In a joint operation, the police personnel of Chamarajanagar Excise department and their counterparts from Wayanad, have been checking each and every vehicle entering Kerala, at Muthanga check post, in Gundlupet taluk, on the border.
However, no cases of liquor smuggling have been reported so far. But the checking will continue till the Onam festival is over, said Gundlupet Excise Superintendent Tanveer.
Illegal lottery
Effort is also being taken to prevent smuggling of Kerala lottery into Karnataka. It is alleged that Kerala lottery enters Gundlupet through Moolehole check post in the border. Hence, all the vehicles entering Karnataka are being checked to curb the sale of Kerala lottery, the officials said.