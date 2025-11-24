Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Once a key stop, Karnataka faces decline in migratory bird arrivals; lack of consolidated data hurts conservation

Though Karnataka was among the first states to come up with bird counts and bird festivals in the country, however, today it lacks a consolidated effort in protecting its avian diversity.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
AMITH RAO
AMITH RAO
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 15:27 IST
Karnataka NewsbirdsMigratory BirdsConservation efforts

Follow us on :

Follow Us